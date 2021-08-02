COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 4.1% in Punjab

LAHORE: The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the country including Punjab as the overall positivity rate in the province has jumped to 4.1%, confirmed the provincial secretary health on Monday.

As per details, the province has reported 8.15 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past hours and the positivity rate has reached 4.1 per cent.

In Lahore, the positivity rate of the coronavirus cases was recorded at 5.4% during the last 24 hours, 12.9 per cent in Rawalpindi, 5.8 per cent in Faisalabad and 2.1 per cent has been recorded in Multan.

Likewise, 385 cases were reported in Lahore and 162 cases of the pandemic have been registered in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,039,695, including 943,020 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 40 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,462, the NCOC said, adding that 3,441 people are in critical condition.

56,414 tests were conducted during the said period.