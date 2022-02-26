Coronavirus Test Positivity Ratio in Pakistan drops to 2.5 pct

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported drop in national test positivity ratio of Covid-19 to 2.25 percent in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The highest coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded 4.12 pct in Azad Kashmir, while 3.74 pct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.13 pct in Punjab, 2.08 pct in Sindh, 1.14 percent in Balochistan, 3.54 pct in Gilgit Baltistan and 1.60 pct at capital city of Islamabad, sources said.

In cities, maximum positivity ratio was recorded 12.20 in Swabi during last 24 hours, while, 8.33 pct in Nowshera and 5.32 percent in Peshawar.

The positivity ratio in Karachi remained 2.73 pct and in Hyderabad 4.79 pct.

In Muzaffarabad 6.36 pct and Mirpur 1.85 positive cases detected yesterday, while in Gilgit test positivity rate remained 5.56 pct, Skardu 5.71 pct and Diamer 1.25 pct, according to the health ministry sources.

Coronavirus positivity ratio in Islamabad recorded 1.60 pct, while in Rawalpindi it remained 1.07 pct, Lahore 4.17 pct, Bahawalpur 2.97 pct, Multan 2.58, Sargodha 2.63 pct, Faisalabad 2.48 and Gujrat 0.20 percent, according to sources.

Test positivity ratio in Quetta recorded 0.73 pct, Mardan 3.80 pct, Abbottabad 1.35 pct and Bannu 3.70 pct, sources said.

Covid-19 has claimed 14 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC data total death toll of the pandemic in the country has reached to 30,153.

Pakistan has reported 1,207 fresh cases of the viral disease during the past 24 hours when 53,625 tests were conducted.

