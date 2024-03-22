In a poignant act of solidarity, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar visited the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army recovering from injuries sustained during the Gwadar incident. His visit to PNS Shifa served as a powerful reminder of the nation’s unwavering support for its defenders.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar commended the extraordinary courage of these soldiers. He highlighted their unwavering commitment in the face of terrorism, emphasizing that their bravery epitomizes the Pakistani spirit.

“The nation takes immense pride in its brave young men, who stand resolute and unflinching in the face of adversity,” Corps Commander Karachi said. “Their unwavering determination is a testament to the nation’s strength. As long as we have heroes like these, no cowardly act of terrorism can ever prevail.”

The Corps Commander’s words reaffirmed the nation’s unity against those who seek to sow division and fear. He declared, “The courage of these lion-hearted men is a beacon of hope, a testament to our unbreakable spirit. They stand as a formidable bulwark, an impenetrable shield against those who would do us harm.”

Conspiracy to Defame Pakistan Exposed: ‘Missing Persons’ Revealed as Terrorists

A conspiracy to damage Pakistan’s reputation through false accusations of forced disappearances has been exposed. Recent investigations have revealed that individuals previously declared missing were, in fact, active terrorists killed in action.

Gwadar Attack Perpetrator Tied to Missing Persons List

A terrorist involved in a deadly attack on the Gwadar Port authority complex was identified as Kareem Jan, a resident of Turbat previously declared missing on May 25, 2022. Statements from banned militant outfits have confirmed Jan’s involvement in the attack and his subsequent death at the hands of security forces.

Pattern of False Accusations

This is not the first instance where ‘missing persons’ have been found to be terrorists. Imtiaz Ahmed and Abdul Wadud Satakzai, both previously included in missing persons lists, were also killed during clashes with security forces. Satakzai’s sister had publicly accused the government of his enforced disappearance.

Government Rebuts Disappearance Claims

Mr. Jan Achakzai, the Minister of Information and Public Relations for the government of Balochistan, has publicly refuted claims of forced disappearances. He emphasizes that these cases demonstrate a pattern of using false accusations to defame the country and its security forces.

Social media supporters of banned organizations have engaged in a prolonged campaign of anti-state propaganda and continue to be active on a daily basis. This disinformation is harmful to national stability. Despite necessary actions taken by security forces in Balochistan, where recent attackers were killed in confrontations, their families have falsely accused security agencies of “forced disappearances.”

Pakistan demonstrates a unique level of respect by returning the bodies of deceased attackers to their families. This practice stands in stark contrast to other nations, including the United States, European countries, and even neighboring India. In these countries, the property of individuals involved in terrorist activities is often seized. Furthermore, if killed while resisting security forces, their bodies are not returned to families but are instead buried by the state.

Banned outfits should acknowledge Pakistan’s ongoing sensitivity towards their families’ feelings. This practice reflects a commitment to respect, even within the difficult context of combating terrorism. It’s essential to recognize that anti-state propaganda and violence are unacceptable and have consequences.