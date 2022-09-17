Saturday, September 17, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Laiq Ur Rehman

Corps Commander Peshawar visits Swat to meet tribal elders

test

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Swat and met with tribal elders, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s public relations wing, Corps Commander Peshawar met with tribal elders of Swat and lauded their support to security forces during the Swat operation.

He said swift and unparalleled successes in Swat against terrorists were only possible because people fought shoulder to shoulder with security forces.

Read more: Five soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Lt. General Hassan Azhar Hayat said after the successful completion of operations and return to normalcy a peaceful transition was ensured for civil administration and LEAs.

Corps Commander said Army will do everything possible to ensure that no one takes law into his own hands disturbing the hard-earned peace and economic activities vital for the livelihood of the local population.

Comments

Laiq Ur Rehman

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.