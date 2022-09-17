Corps Commander Peshawar visits Swat to meet tribal elders

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Swat and met with tribal elders, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s public relations wing, Corps Commander Peshawar met with tribal elders of Swat and lauded their support to security forces during the Swat operation.

He said swift and unparalleled successes in Swat against terrorists were only possible because people fought shoulder to shoulder with security forces.

Read more: Five soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Lt. General Hassan Azhar Hayat said after the successful completion of operations and return to normalcy a peaceful transition was ensured for civil administration and LEAs.

Corps Commander said Army will do everything possible to ensure that no one takes law into his own hands disturbing the hard-earned peace and economic activities vital for the livelihood of the local population.

Comments