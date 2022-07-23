PM Shehbaz Sharif responds to Imran Khan’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that “corruption was at its peak” during the tenure of Imran Khan as per Transparency International report and even transfers and postings were on sale.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister wrote: “Imran Niazi suffers from a memory loss and needs a few reminders. One, as per a Transparency International report, corruption increased during his rule. Even transfers/postings were on sale in addition to big scams.”

“Two, the people are paying the price of how he mismanaged the economy,” he said adding, “three, Imran Niazi deeply hurt the global prestige & standing of the country and its relations with friendly countries. Four, he has lost a sense of balance in his lust for power, which is evidenced by his habitual recourse to lies, propaganda & blatant twisting of facts.”

Three, Imran Niazi deeply hurt the global prestige & standing of the country & its relations with friendly countries. Four, he has lost a sense of balance in his lust for power, which is evidenced by his habitual recourse to lies, propaganda & blatant twisting of facts. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 23, 2022

PM Shehbaz’s statement comes in a response to former PM Khan’s tweet in which he warned that Pakistan is not far from a Sri Lanka moment when the public will fill the streets for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan lamented that the mafia led by Asif Zardari and the Sharif family has brought the country to its knees politically and economically in just over three months.

He added that did it simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan. “My question is: how long will State institutions continue to allow this?”

Khan said that he could say with certainty after his interaction with the nation and their response to his call for Haqeeqi Azadi that the people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder.

“We are not far from Sri Lanka moment when our public pours out into streets,” he said.

