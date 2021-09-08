Cotton prices fall by Rs200 to 300 per maund in Pakistan

KARACHI: Cotton prices have fallen by Rs200 to 300 per maund in Pakistan, ARY News reported quoting cotton ginners association.

According to the Chairman Pakistan cotton ginners association, the prices of cotton have dropped in Punjab and is being sold at Rs13,900 per maund.

In Sindh, the cotton is being sold at Rs13,700 per maund.

The chairman of cotton ginners associations said that the downward trend is being witnessed due to recession in the international markets. He further said that prices of cotton have fallen by Rs500 to 600 in the last 10 days.