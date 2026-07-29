Counterfeit medicines factory uncovered in Karachi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Pakistan has raided a factory in Baldia Town, an area in Karachi, uncovering an alleged network involved in the production of counterfeit medicines.

The raid was conducted by the Corporate Crime Circle following a tip-off about counterfeit medicines factory.

FIA officials said a large quantity of fake medicines was seized during the operation, while manufacturing machinery was also confiscated.

According to the federal agency, the recovered goods are worth millions of rupees. The suspects had been producing and selling counterfeit products using the names and packaging of well-known pharmaceutical companies.

Officials said efforts are under way to arrest the factory’s owner, identified as Muhammad Siddiq.

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