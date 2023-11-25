Country has suffered huge loss, we have to learn lesson: Nawaz

SIALKOT: The country has suffered heavy loss, we have no margin of error and to learn the lesson now, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressing the party workers here, said on Saturday.

During his visit of Sialkot PML-N supremo said that a sequence of sentences against his party since 2017 has come to an end just few days ago.

He said the country was prospering and the currency was strong in 2017. There was no inflation and price hike while the dollar’s exchange rate was at 104 rupees.

“We were advancing in economic field; motorways were being constructed. Pakistan would have one of the strongest countries if the momentum would have continued,” he said.

“We have ourselves derailed the country even removed that railway track, how could a country run in this manner,” he questioned.

“In a country where prime ministers regularly used to send jails, exile with false sentences, how could that country be run,” he said. “Even a house or a factory could not run in this manner,” he said.

“What was the need of the conspiracy, why a prospering country derailed,” he asked. “What was the need of the judges of that time to give verdicts against us. Five persons removed a prime minister elected by millions of people over not receiving salary from his son,” he questioned.

“Why the RTS was disrupted, and elections were rigged and brought a person who knew nothing excepts using expletives,” he said.

“A person like me thinks 10 times to bring the country to its track, “We could not afford repeating these blunders,” Nawaz Sharif stressed.

“The country has suffered huge loss; it is our duty to repair that loss. We were subjected to injustice but didn’t commit any harm to the country, nor will do so in the future,” he added.

“We were responsible to bring such person in power. Those who bring that person to power are also responsible for it,” Sharif said.

“We will rebuild the country and no person will repeat that mistake”.

Addressing party workers, he said you have to restrain if someone commit the mistake again.