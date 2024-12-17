Country won’t progress amid political chaos, says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the country could not be run in the manner it is being run now.

A country could not progress in presence of political chaos and anarchy, Shahid Khaqan said in a statement.

He said that the government has to move out of its intervention in business. “Everyone has got the chance in this country but none of them run it properly,” Abbasi said.

He said, no impact of the ‘February 8 revolution’ being seen in the country. “Hereditary politics has always failed,” he added.

“They are all in the government, they should demonstrate their performance to people,” he said.

“When I was in party, always fulfilled my responsibilities,” Abbasi said. “Didn’t indulge in any undemocratic act,” he further said.

He said the youth want job and business opportunities in the country.

He said the economy will not progress in absence of political stability. “Those in the power should understand what the people want,” he said.