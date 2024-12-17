web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Country won’t progress amid political chaos, says Shahid Khaqan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the country could not be run in the manner it is being run now.

A country could not progress in presence of political chaos and anarchy, Shahid Khaqan said in a statement.

He said that the government has to move out of its intervention in business. “Everyone has got the chance in this country but none of them run it properly,” Abbasi said.

He said, no impact of the ‘February 8 revolution’ being seen in the country. “Hereditary politics has always failed,” he added.

“They are all in the government, they should demonstrate their performance to people,” he said.

“When I was in party, always fulfilled my responsibilities,” Abbasi said. “Didn’t indulge in any undemocratic act,” he further said.

He said the youth want job and business opportunities in the country.

He said the economy will not progress in absence of political stability. “Those in the power should understand what the people want,” he said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.