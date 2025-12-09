Country's possible holidays schedule of 2026 surfaces

ISLAMABAD: The possible holiday schedule for the year 2026 has surfaced, with the first holiday of the year expected to be observed on February 5 for Kashmir Day, ARY News reported.

As per the possible schedule, the people will enjoy their next three holidays from March 21 to March 23 for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The country will observe a holiday on May 1 for Labour Day.

The masses will perform the sacrifice of animals from May 27 to 29 for the yearly celebrations of Eid-ul-Azha.

August 14 will be a national holiday for Independence Day celebrations. Besides that, the nation will enjoy an off on August 26 for the sacred event of Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Iqbal Day will be observed on November 9.

A holiday will be given on December 25 for the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which is also Christmas Day.

However, the Christian community of the country will enjoy a holiday on December 26; this will be an off only for the Christian community of the country.

On the other hand, the yearly holidays have also been announced in UAE for the year 2026, with just a few weeks left in the year, many UAE residents are already planning how to make the most of their annual leave in 2026.

With a bit of early preparation and timely leave requests, you can turn short breaks into longer holidays by combining your leave days with the country’s public holidays.

The UAE has seven official public holidays, outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 Concerning Public Holidays. The Gregorian dates for Islamic holidays in this article are based on predictions from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD).

1. New Year

Holiday dates: January 1 (one day)

Book: Friday, January 2

Result: Coupled with the weekend, you get a four-day break with one annual leave day.

2. Eid Al Fitr

Holiday dates: Eid Al Fitr is predicted from Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22 (three days).

Book: Take March off 16 and return to work on Monday March 23.

Result: You will be taking five total days of your annual leave and result in a seven day break.

3. Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

Holiday dates: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha are predicted to fall close together at the end of May, with Arafat Day on Tuesday, 26 May, followed by the Eid break from Wednesday, 27 May, to Friday, 29 May. Arafat Day is a one-day holiday and Eid Al Adha is a three-day holiday.

Book: Take Monday, 25 May, off.

Result: You could have a nine-day break with only one day of annual leave by combining the weekend before and after.

4. Islamic New Year

Holiday dates: June 17 (one day), and it falls on a Wednesday.

Book: Book Thursday, 18 June, and Friday, 19 June, off.

Result: Residents can create a five-day break when the weekend is included.

5. Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday

Holiday dates: Predicted to fall on Tuesday, August 25 (one-day holiday).

Book: Take Monday, 24 August.

Result: You are creating a four-day break coupled with the weekend.

6. UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad)

Holiday dates: The year will close with the UAE’s National Holiday. The two-day National Day break on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2–3 (two days off).

Book: Monday, 30 November; Tuesday, 1 December; and Friday, 4 December.

Result: You will create a nine-day break by adding the weekend before and after.