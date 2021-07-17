Country’s two districts have above 20 pct Corona Test Positivity Ratio

ISLAMABAD: Two districts of the country have reported the COVID-19 positivity ratio above than 20 percent, quoting the health ministry sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, in last 24 hours, Jhelum and Gilgit reported 28.57 and 22.56 percent COVID positivity rate respectively, highest in the country.

The Ministry for National Health sources said that 22 districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country. ‎

Karachi, the business hub of the country, has also reported a positivity ratio of coronavirus cases at 14.27 percent, while 15.91 pct in Skardu and 14.79 percent in Muzaffarabad.

In Rawalpindi, the ratio of coronavirus positive cases remained 11.6 percent, while 5.88 pct rate reported in Hyderabad and 4.69 pct in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

Positivity ratio of coronavirus tests was 9.00 percent in Peshawar, 6.49 percent in capital city Islamabad, 3.58 pct in Lahore, 1.44 percent in Multan, 1.12 pct in Bahawalpur, 2.2 pct in Abbottabad, 1.2 pct in Charsadda, 1.86 pct in Mardan, 1.37 pct in Gujranwala, 1.10 pct in Gujrat, 2.68 percent in Swabi and 1.90 pct in Swat, according to sources.