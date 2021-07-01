Countrywide power crisis intensified, shortfall soars to 6000 MW

LAHORE: The power crisis across the country has intensified as overall electricity shortfall reached to 6000 megawatts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the country has an aggregate power demand of 25000 megawatts, while overall power supply from various resources is around 19000MW, which is 6000MW lesser than the demand.

The power outages have reached six to eight hours daily in large cities, while small towns and villages facing upto 10 hours power load shedding in a day.

The shortfall has increased due to drop in electricity generation at various sources owing to several reasons. According to reports the shortfall has increased due to reduction in power generation from RLNG and hydel power generation sources.

Karachi, Lahore and other big cities of the country reeling under heavy load shedding leaving citizens without electricity for several hours daily.

In the port city of Karachi even the areas that were once exempted from the power load shedding also facing frequent power outages.

In Lahore, following the increase in demand for electricity, almost all localities of the provincial capital city continue to experience prolonged power outages on daily basis as the power crisis has reached 800 megawatts, according to reports.