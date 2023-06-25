Countrywide pre-monsoon rainfall likely from June 25-30: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has said that the countrywide pre-monsoon rainfall is expected from June 25-30.

Prevailing heatwave will likely to subside from today, Rehman said in a social media statement quoting the Met Office forecast.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and different cities of Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive rain and wind-thundershowers, federal minister said.

Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh will also be likely to receive rain. “Sindh and Balochistan likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall with thunderstorm from June 26 to 29,” environment minister said.

The federal minister warned of urban flooding in major cities, while showers could cause flash flooding in Punjab and trigger landslides in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Respective authorities and local institutions should remain alert and travelers and visitors to keep caution,” Sherry Rehman said.

Duststorms/wind-thunderstorms and heavy falls might cause damage to lose structures such as electrical poles, solar panels, hoardings, trees, and under-construction buildings. “People should stay away from electrical poles,” the minister advised.