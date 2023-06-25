34.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Countrywide pre-monsoon rainfall likely from June 25-30: Sherry Rehman

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has said that the countrywide pre-monsoon rainfall is expected from June 25-30.

Prevailing heatwave will likely to subside from today, Rehman said in a social media statement quoting the Met Office forecast.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and different cities of Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive rain and wind-thundershowers, federal minister said.

Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh will also be likely to receive rain. “Sindh and Balochistan likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall with thunderstorm from June 26 to 29,” environment minister said.

The federal minister warned of urban flooding in major cities, while showers could cause flash flooding in Punjab and trigger landslides in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Respective authorities and local institutions should remain alert and travelers and visitors to keep caution,” Sherry Rehman said.

Duststorms/wind-thunderstorms and heavy falls might cause damage to lose structures such as electrical poles, solar panels, hoardings, trees, and under-construction buildings. “People should stay away from electrical poles,” the minister advised.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.