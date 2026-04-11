Couple arrested for burglaries in Lahore

LAHORE: Samanabad police have arrested a couple accused of involvement in multiple burglary cases in the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Lahore Police Operations Wing, the husband and wife were involved in breaking into locked houses and stealing valuables.

Police officials said the suspects were alerady record holders and had been involved in several criminal cases. During interrogation, they confessed to committing at least seven burglaries.

Stolen goods and cash were also recovered from their possession.

The suspects were traced and arrested in connection with case FIR No. 345/26 registered at Samanabad police station.

Police further revealed that the couple used to be accompanied by a little child with them during recce visits to avoid suspicion while targeting houses.

A spokesperson said special officers had been assigned a special task to curb burglary incidents in the area. The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Iqbal Town Sidra Khan.

Officials added that further evidence is being collected to strengthen the case against the accused.

The Lahore Police Operations Wing reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains its top priority.

Earlier, the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday reported a significant decline in the crime rate across Punjab, claiming a 56% reduction in serious crimes during the first three months of 2026.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the specialized police unit formed to combat crime has recorded a notable improvement in the overall security situation in the province.

The spokesperson stated that during the first quarter of 2026, several types of crime witnessed sharp declines compared to the same period last year.

Crimes such as murders during robberies dropped by 50%, while incidents of injuries decreased by 68%.