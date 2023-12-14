Couple attempts suicide after failing to pay house rent

KARACHI: A Husband-Wife duo attempted suicide after failing to pay house rent in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police officials revealed that the couple was residing in the rented house. The Husband-Wife duo torched the house themselves after being fed up with their financial condition.

The rescue officials stated that the couple sustained burnt injuries after the fire engulfed the house in Karachi’s Korangi area.

However, the rescue officials shifted the couple to a hospital for first aid where the doctors termed the condition of the patients critical.

The police after taking statements from the residents of the area, claimed that the landlord was asked to vacate the house for non-payment of rent.

The initial investigation suggested that the tenant couple took the intense step due to their financial condition.