Couple commit suicide after killing 3 daughters over ‘loan repayment’

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a Faisalabad couple committed suicide after killing their daughters in Faisalabad over loan repayment, ARY News reported Friday.

According to police, the incident took place in Dajkot area of Faisalabad, where a man named Tahir and his wife Naheed committed suicide after killing their three children.

The police said Tahir took a loan of about Rs300,000 from various persons and the couple took this step after failing to pay back the amount.

A letter found from the body of Tahir stated that he was committing suicide after failing to pay his loan, the police said.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue teams for legal formalities.

Last year in December, a man killed his wife and three minor daughters on the pretext of saving his honour in Muzaffargarh.

According to details, the suspect, Afzal slit the throat of his wife Azra and three daughters named Taskeen, 4 years, Misbah 3 years and an infant of 10 days in the limits of ‘satpur’ police station and escaped from the scene.

Later, a police party, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a house in the area and arrested the suspect. The police sources said that the suspect doubted the character of his wife.