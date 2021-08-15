Video: Jobless couple becomes entrepreneur thanks to Kamyab Jawan program

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Usman Dar Sunday shared a story of an Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) couple who turned into an entrepreneur after completing a cooking course through Kamyab Jawan program, ARY NEWS reported.

The SAPM shared a video of a jobless couple who availed of the Kamyab Jawan program and were able to run their cooking business from his Twitter handle.

The youngsters should learn from them and undergo technical courses offered by the Kamyab Jawan program to run their individual businesses, he said.

خاوند نے پہلی اور بیوی نے دوسری پوزیشن حاصل کر کے سب کو پیچھے چھوڑ دیا! کوکنگ کے شوقین میاں بیوی نے کامیاب جوان اسکل اسکالرشپس پروگرام کے ذریعے چند ماہ کے تربیتی کورس کے بعد اپنا کامیاب کاروبار شروع کر لیا! بیروزگار میاں بیوی کامیاب کاروبار کے مالک کیسے بنے؟ آپ بھی دیکھئیے! pic.twitter.com/84PffGgCsH — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) August 15, 2021



The video shared the story of Zarmina Ali, a resident of the Muzaffarabad area of AJK, who along with her husband joined a cooking course offered by the program. The couple secured first and second positions in the cooking course from Newtech University in Islamabad.

“We applied for a cooking course at Newtech University and later received training for professional cooking from a five-star hotel in Muzaffarabad,” she said while sharing how she had dreamt of becoming a professional chef.

Zarmina Ali said that she and her husband now successfully run their hotel and cooking business and are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the team of Kamyab Jawan program for giving them the opportunity to excel in their lives.