Couple sights UFO in Scotland; video goes viral

A video of a strange object flying over Scotland has gone viral and the netizens are thinking of it as an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO), a foreign news agency reported.

According to the reported, the clip of the ‘mysterious object’ was captured by a couple in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. It left the people confused over what they came across.

The viral video seemingly shows the object hovering above the city skyline. However, its shape is yet to be determined.

A woman Lynsey Currie said that it was heading southwest region of the city fom northwest Glasgow.

It is not the first time that the UFO has been sighted in the past couple of months across the world.

A woman filmed a suspicious black flying object flying over the skies in the United States. The woman, identified as Aiyana, from Chicago was creeped out while filming the eerie situation from the roof of her house.

It showed a huge black wishbone shape hanging in the air, with its two wings looking as if it was in some sort of sphere.

“I literally have no idea what it was,” Aiyana was quoted saying in the report. “There is nothing comparable. It was a ball of some sort with two long strings or belts hanging from it.”

She added: “I felt total confusion and a bit creeped out.”

Her friend showed the footage with UFO watchers. However, the watchers were taken aback instead of coming to a conclusion.

