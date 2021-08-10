Couple supplying drugs in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested four people including a couple involved in drugs supply in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the action was taken in the Korangi Industrial area, where four people including a couple were taken into custody along with hashish, heroin and other narcotics.

The case against the arrested have been registered, the SSP Korangi said and added that the accused have been handed over to the investigation police.

Earlier, police had arrested six members of a family supplying drugs in the metropolis.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Irfan Bahadur the police team raided on a tip-off in Steel Town area of Karachi.

10kg of drugs were recovered by the police during a search operation of a vehicle in which the family was traveling. The drugs were concealed in packets.

Arrested include husband, wife, their son, and three others, the SSP Malir had said and added the man named Adalat Khan was supplying drugs in the city along with his family to doge the police during supply.