Court accepts Imran Khan’s exemption plea in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad accepted former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s exemption plea for one day in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the court announced the reserved verdict and Babar Awan assured the court that PTI chief Imran Khan will appear before court tomorrow.

The court also rejected the plea to summon Imran Khan’s medical reports from PIMS.

Earlier, the sessions court in Islamabad reserved verdict on the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea to transfer the hearing of the Toshakhana case from district Kachehri to judicial complex.

Babar Awan also filed an exemption plea and told the court that the PTI chief will present himself in the Toshakhana case tomorrow.

He further said that there is a security alert in the Kachehri court and terrorist attacks took place in district Kachehri in Past as well. There is a threat to PTI chief Imran Khan’s and the citizens’ life. Hence the hearing should be transferred to Judicial complex.

The case

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.

