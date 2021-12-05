Court acquits Civil Judge arrested over rape allegation

PESHAWAR: A court released a senior civil judge, arrested over rape charges in Lower Dir, ARY News reported on Sunday.

An investigation team, termed allegations against the judge baseless and recommended dismissal of the case against the judicial official.

Police had arrested senior civil judge Lower Dir at Timergrah, Muhammad Jamshed over rape charges levelled by a woman.

According to the district police officer (DPO), a female, resident of Chitral, had accused the civil judge of sexually assaulting her.

Police moved the woman to the hospital for medical test, while a case registered against the judge.

Alleged rape victim, Dua Akhtar, had claimed that the judge had promised job for her sister and subjected her to sexual assault.

“The judge had also demanded Rs 1.5 million for arranging job for sister,” the woman had alleged.

Registrar Peshawar High Court had suspended the judge over the rape allegations.

