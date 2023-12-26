Court acquits prime suspect in Karachi bomb blast case

KARACHI: Based on a flawed investigation and benefit of the doubt, the court acquitted the accused Samiullah in the Karachi bomb blast case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the accused, Samiullah, was arrested for allegedly being involved in a bomb blast that occurred near the convoy of Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh leader Bashir Jan’s election campaign rally in 2013.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 10 people were killed in a 2013 bomb attack on an election meeting in Karachi.

Police said a device had exploded near the office of the Awami National Party (ANP) in the western area of Mominabad.

The apparent target was an ANP National Assembly (NA) candidate scheduled to address the meeting, Bashir Jan, was survived the attack.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that the attack was a part of the group’s policy to target secular political parties who have spoken of fighting against it.