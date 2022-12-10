Court acquits Rana Sanaullah in drugs recovery case

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics special court on Saturday acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs recovery case, ARY News reported.

The Court for Control of Narcotics Substances also acquitted other accused of the case.

Rana Sanaullah had filed a plea in the court seeking his acquittal in drugs recovery case.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019, by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki point.

Two prosecution witnesses had backed out from their statements in court proceedings.

The ANF had claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from his car. He was later released on bail on 24 December 2019.

Rana Sanaullah, in his acquittal petition, had pleaded that the prosecution have no substantial evidence in the case. Petitioner claimed that the case has been registered on political grounds.

“The names of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials have been used in the case,” he pleaded. “ANF witnesses are not supporting in the case,” according to the petition.

Rana Sanaullah has pleaded to the court to acquit him from the case.

