Court adjourns drugs recovery case against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday adjourned drugs smuggling case hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah due to the absence of the ANF prosecutor, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah and the other accused in the hearing appeared before the court in today’s hearing. The lawyer of PML-N stalwart in his arguments before the court said that his client was falsely nominated in the case.

However, the case was adjourned until November 16 due to the absence of the anti-narcotics force (ANF) prosecutor.

Talking to newsmen, after his court appearance, Sanaullah rejected the recent hike in the petroleum products prices and said it’s the biggest hike in the country’s history so far.

People are finding it difficult in surviving due to increasing inflation with every passing day, he said and added that it is time for the opposition for a long march against the government to provide a sigh of relief to the people of the country.

Read more: Anti-narcotics court grants exemption to Sanaullah in drugs recovery case

Rana Sanaullah had been arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF had claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name was also put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the drug recovery case.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!