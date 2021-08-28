Court adjourns Noor Mukadam murder case hearing till Sept. 11

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday adjourned Noor Mukadam murder case hearing till September 11 after extending judicial remand of a co-accused for 14 days.

Prime accused Zahir Jaffer’s gardener Jan Mohammad, a co-accused in the case, was presented in court after completion of his judicial remand.

He was sent back to jail for further 14 days’ extension in his judicial remand after signing attendance.

Judicial Magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem after hearing adjourned the case till September 11.

According to ARY News, Islamabad police finalised the interim charge-sheet in Noor Mukadam murder case yesterday. The interim charge-sheet is likely to be submitted on Monday.

Along with prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, his parents, the Therapy Works’ owner and an employee have been charged in the murder case.

Overall 12 suspects were nominated in the police charge-sheet, whereas, DNA test report of five accused will be received after two weeks.

The police will submit the final charge-sheet to the court after receiving the DNA report.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

In the previous development, the father of the murder victim had challenged bails granted to six co-accused in Noor Mukadam murder case in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Shaukat Mukadam, the father of Noor Mukadam, had filed a petition in the high court against bails granted to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five employees in his daughter’s murder case.

A court of the Additional Sessions Judge had approved bail petitions in the high profile murder case.