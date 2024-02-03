Court allows Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for medical treatment

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday allowed former federal petroleum minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for his medical treatment, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP leader urged the court to allow him to travel abroad from February 15 to March 30 for medical treatment.

The court reserved the verdict against Asim Hussain and others in the case related to sending back the Rs 17 billion reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which will be announced on February 15.

Corruption charges

An accountability court in 2017 had indicted Dr Asim Hussain, ex-petroleum secretary Ejaz Chaudhry and others in an over Rs 460 billion corruption reference.

Dr Hussain was taken into custody on August 26, 2015, by Rangers on different corruption charges.

After 19 months, his bail plea was referred to a referee judge for final orders. The referee judge, Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, granted bail to the accused earlier this year.

Dr Asim Hussain faced charges of misusing his authority for getting plots allotted fraudulently and encroaching upon state land for expansion of Dr Ziauddin Hospital/Trust, money laundering, illegal gains, kickbacks, commission through fertiliser cartel for illegal curtailment of gas for exploitative price hike and defrauding people in the name of charity hospital.