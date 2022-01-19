Court approves bail before arrest of Nasla Tower builders

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi on Wednesday granted bail before arrest to Nasla Tower builders on one million rupees bail deposit for each, ARY News reported.

The District and Sessions Court while granting bail ordered accused builders Abdul Qadir and Wilayat Khan to join investigation of the case.

The court approved their interim bail till January 22.

A first information report was registered on the orders of the Supreme Court against the building’s land owner, the project’s builders, Sindh Building Control Authority’s chairperson and secretary, SMCHS officials, Master Plan Department’s director and deputy director, their subordinates and others, at Ferozeabad police station.

The court had directed police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment to separately register cases against the builder of Nasla Tower and officials of various civic agencies for their involvement in the building’s construction in violation of the law.

Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building located at Sharae Faisal, is currently being demolished on the directives of the Supreme Court issued in November last year.

