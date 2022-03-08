Court awards jail terms to 22 in Sukkur municipal reference

SUKKUR: An accountability court awarded sentences to 22 accused including a brother of Syed Khursheed Shah in municipal administration corruption reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Accountability Court judge Fareed Anwar Qazi announced verdict reserved in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

The court awarded seven year jail term to 18 accused and five years sentence to four other accused in the graft reference.

Syed Zameer Ahmed Shah, a brother of PPP stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah was also among the accused in the graft case.

Two former Town Municipal Officers (TMOs), two Administrators and two engineers were also among the suscpects in corruption case.

The NAB had filed a reference of 8.314668 million rupees against the accused. The accused had returned Rs 8.13 lacs in plea bargain.

The NAB had filed the reference on Nov. 14, 2017. The court sent the convicts to Sukkur Jail.

