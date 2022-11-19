Court bars NAB from arresting Usman Buzdar in assets case

An accountability court on Saturday barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former Punjab CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

The former Punjab chief minister had approached the court, seeking interim bail in assets beyond case launched against him by anti-graft watchdog.

The court ordered Usman Buzdar to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 for availing the relief of the bail.

Buzdar’s counsel argued before the court that the bureau had launched another inquiry against his client and it is feared that the anti-corruption watchdog may arrest Buzdar in assets case.

He urged the court to pass orders barring NAB from arresting his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments of the counsel, granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab till Nov 30 and restrained the bureau from his arrest.

On November 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered NAB to avoid taking coercive measures against Buzdar and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in relation to inquiries against them.

