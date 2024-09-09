Court bars NAB from handling Toshakhana case against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Monday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from pursuing the new Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The court issued a written order, according to which the case has been transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Ali Warraich ruled that the case does not fall under the NAB jurisdiction after the amendment in the law as the value of the alleged corruption is less than Rs. 500 million.

The case has been transferred to FIA Special Judge Central, who will also decide on bail pleas filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

“According to amended section 4(d) of NAO, 1999, the case which is not triable by this court under amended NAO, 1999 shall, after examination of the record and with the assistance of the National Accountability Bureau be referred it to the appropriate court,” the written order read.

The court directed that copies of its order should be sent to Chairman NAB and Director General FIA.

According to the NAB, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were ‘involved’ in the unauthorised sale of valuable items including brand watches and diamond and gold jewelry. The NAB also accused the PTI founder and his wife of selling the gifts without being legally owned or deposited in the Toshakhana as required by law.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail