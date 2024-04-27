32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Court cancels Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s arrest warrants

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: A local court in Quetta on Saturday cancelled the arrest warrants of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, ARY News reported.

The court suspended his arrest warrant and barred the police from arresting him until the next hearing of the case.

The judicial magistrate on Friday had issued arrest warrants for Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

While issuing the arrest warrant for Achakzai, the judicial magistrate directed the police to produce him before the court on April 27 (today).

The warrant was issued after the PkMAP chief failed to appear in his court on April 22 in connection with the FIR registered by the Gawalmandi police under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house-trespass) and 34 (with common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.