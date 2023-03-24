Court coverts Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants into bailable

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Friday converted a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, into bailable in a case related to ‘threatening remarks’ against a female judge Zeba Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

Earlier this month, the district and sessions court extended till March 24 the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the woman judge ‘threat’ case.

The verdict was announced by Additional Session Judge, Faizan Haider Gilani after hearing arguments from the special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and counsel for the former prime minister, Gohar Ali on a plea seeking an extension in the suspension of arrest warrants against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Judge Gilani while announcing the reserved verdict converted Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants into bailable one and dismissed the plea.

On March 20, the court extended the suspension of Imran Khan’s arrest warrant in the judge ‘threatening remarks’ case until March 24 (today).

Read more: IMRAN KHAN’S ARREST WARRANT IN JUDGE THREATENING CASE SUSPENDED

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

He was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

Comments