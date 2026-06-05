The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted an interim bail to a man accused of fraud with his wife by selling a vehicle received as dowry.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa has issued a ruling on the bail petition filed by Muhammad Umair Riaz, whose wife has lodged a fraud case against him for allegedly selling a car that she claimed had been given to him.

The court said in judgment that the record shows that the vehicle was registered in the wife’s name, while the husband was using it.

The petitioner has taken the stand that his wife lodged a case against him over a family dispute. The wife had already filed a separate petition in a family court seeking the recovery of dowry items, and the disputed car had already been included among those items.

The court observed that the complainant had herself described the vehicle as a dowry item in the family court case, but did not mention the pending civil proceedings in the FIR.

The court said that the dispute appeared to be because of worsening marital relations. The husband had joined the investigation and cooperated with the authorities.

The court also observed that the vehicle remained registered in the wife’s name and that there was no evidence on record suggesting any dishonest intention on the part of the accused.