Court declares Meera as Atiq-ur-Rehman’s lawfully wedded wife

A sessions court in Lahore declared actor Irtiza Rubab, known by her stage name Meera, as the lawfully wedded wife of Faisalabad-based businessman Atiq-ur-Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention that the businessman claimed he married the celebrity back in 2007. Their house, located in the defence area, was said to be the dispute.

She filed a lawsuit against him back in 2018 in a family court.

In 2018, a Lahore family court had also declared film actress Meera the legal wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman. The court in its ruling had confirmed the legality of marriage and sanctioned the evidence submitted in the court.

Mian Atiq claimed Meera is his wife before filing a case against her in court. The complainant also submitted substantiating evidence like the nikkahnama and pictures of marriage. But, Meera had denied the evidence and called it forged.

She challenged the family court’s verdict in a sessions court, which has been upheld as well.

