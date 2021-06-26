Pet dog attack case: Court dismisses bail plea of owner

KARACHI: A sessions court on Saturday dismissed a bail application of the owner of two pet dogs that mauled a lawyer in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Humayun Ali Khan along with two handlers of the dogs was booked after the pets viciously attacked and injured the lawyer named Mirza Ali Akhtar in DHA Phase-IV.

The court announced the verdict that it had reserved the other day after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence sides. Dismissing the bail application, the court ordered the arrest of the suspect.

The judge noted that prima facie, the suspect showed criminal negligence, putting the life of the victim at risk.

Earlier this week, a video clip went viral on social media showing two pet dogs attacking a man as he passed by.

Their handler could be seen trying to pull off the hounds from the man tackled to the ground but to no avail as they continued to attack him.