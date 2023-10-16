30.9 C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Court dismisses bail pleas of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Monday dismissed bail petitions of PTI’s Azam Swati in two cases registered over controversial tweets, ARY News reported.

The court declared Azam Swati, a senator and former federal minister, as proclaimed offender in both cases of controversial tweets.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand in a previous hearing directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Azam Swati and present him before his court.

Swati’s bail petitions were dismissed by the judge due to his continuous disappearance from the court hearings in the case.

The senator had approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for post-arrest bail, after Special Judge Central dismissed the plea ruling that he had “committed the same offence twice”.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27, last year, the FIA arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by the FIA team from his farmhouse in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad after controversial tweets against the state institutions.

