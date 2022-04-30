Court dismisses Pervaiz Elahi’s plea for case against Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday dismissed a petition of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for registration of case against Hamza Shehbaz and others over brawl in Punjab Assembly session.

Additional Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan Aziz dismissed Pervaiz Elahi’s plea for filing a case against Hamza Shehbaz, his rival and winning candidate in Punjab chief minister’s election.

The police had earlier submitted a report over the matter in the case and sought dismissal of the petition.

“The petitioner could record his statement to the investigation officer,” the court said.

The police in its report in court has said that a case has already been registered over ruckus in Punjab Assembly. “Police investigating the incident and action will be taken against those responsible fore incident,” according to the police report.

Earlier, talking to media, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that he has always respected the judiciary.

“The chief minister Punjab’s election never took place, I was candidate and was subjected to torture,” he said. “Election of chief minister always being conducted within the house and not from the gallery,” Elahi said. “Presently there is a situation of constitutional crisis in the province,” he said.

