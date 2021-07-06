Court extends bail of Lahore cleric’s sons in sexual abuse case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday extended interim bail of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman’s three sons in a sexual abuse case, reported ARY News.

The court directed both defence and prosecution sides to forward their arguments on the bail pleas on next hearing.

The investigation officer informed the court that investigation against the three sons of Mufti Aziz, who is in jail on judicial remand, had been completed and that he had already submitted the case record to the court.

On June 28, the court had sent Mufti Aziz ur Rehman to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Amid tight security, the police produced the cleric before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan with his face covered with a piece of cloth.

The investigation officer informed that he had completed the investigation against the accused. When the magistrate asked the cleric if he wanted to say something, the latter replied that he desired to record his statement.

The court sent the accused to jail with directives for the jail authorities to produce him before the relevant court to record his statement.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman has since confessed to sexually abusing a student besides also trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.

The cleric during police interrogation verified the contents of the video showing him and a student named Sabir Shah and had said that it was filmed by the latter. “I sexually assaulted him while offering him to help in clearing the exams,” he had confessed.