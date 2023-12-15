Court extends Khadija Shah’s remand in Quetta case

QUETTA: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the transit remand of Khadija Shah under the Balochistan police custody in a case registered in Quetta’s Bijli Road police station, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Quetta police presented the accused, Khadija Shah, before the court after completion of the three-day remand and sought a 14-day extension.

The ATC considered the plea and extended the transit remand of Khadija Shah for seven days under Quetta police custody.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore approved the transit remand of Khadija Shah was transferred from Lahore to Quetta last week.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah challenged her 30-day detention in the Lahore High Court on Saturday.

In her petition, Shah has named the provincial government, Lahore DC, provincial police chief, and superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail, among others as respondents.

The plea termed the charges filed by law enforcers as “false and baseless”.

The Lahore administration Friday ordered the detention of PTI activist Khadija Shah for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

DC Rafia Haider issued the order after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted post-arrest bail to Khadija Shah yesterday in the final case linked to the May 9 riots.

According to the order, SP Cantt Division Lahore and the district intelligence branch recommended Shah’s detention under 3-MPO for the period of 30 days.