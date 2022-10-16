Court extends one-day physical remand of Senator Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: A duty magistrate on Sunday approved one day’s physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati, in the case of controversial tweets, ARY News reported.

Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar ordered the police to produce the accused in court tomorrow.

The prosecutor had sought 14 days extension in physical remand of the accused for investigation.

Earlier, on Saturday district and session court in Islamabad had extended the physical remand of PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati for one day.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Azam Khan Swati before the court of senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir, seeking an eight-day extension in the remand of the PTI Senator.

During the hearing, the FIA had submitted Swati’s case file in court and pleaded the court to grant an eight-day extension in Swati’s physical remand. Judge Shabbir asked: “I have read the file. What did the FIA do in the two-day remand?”

To this, the prosecutor said that the senator’s phone — through which the tweet was posted — and other devices were yet to be seized. “We have to trace the person who is behind the suspect and tweets against the army,” Abbasi said.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan opposed the agency’s stance, saying: “When the FIA inquired about the tweet, Swati admitted that he had posted it.”

After hearing the arguments, Judge Shabbir granted FIA physical remand of Azam Swati for another day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Senator Swati from Islamabad on October 13.

