Court extends Pervaiz Elahi’s remand in illegal appointments case

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Saturday extended physical remand of former Punjab chief minister and PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in an illegal appointment case for two more days, ARY News reported.

The ACE Lahore produced PTI President Pervaiz Elahi before a local court today and sought his physical remand in the Punjab Assembly appointments case.

The judicial magistrate Imran Abid approved the ACE plea and extended Ealhi’s remand for two more days.

Elahi is among several PTI leaders and workers who had been arrested amid the crackdown on the PTI leadership following the violent riots in the country after party chairman Imran Khan’s first arrest on May 9.

Later, he was arrested multiple times again after multiple other cases including the illegal appointments cases were opened against him.

The illegal recruitment case

It may be noted that Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.