Court extends physical remand of Sialkot lynching case accused

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended physical remand of 79 suspects of the Sialkot lynching case, ARY News reported.

Police produced the lynching accused of a Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, in the court after completion of their 14 days physical remand period.

Stringent security measures were taken with deployment of large contingents of police around the ATC premises in Gujranwala.

The court granted 14 days physical remand of the accused ordered the police to produce them on February 14.

Police said that seven suspects have already been sent to jail on judicial remand.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager. A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation.

Police investigation has determined the role of seven key accused in lynching incident in Sialkot.

All seven accused have confessed their crime during investigation and recorded their confessiobnal statements under section 164, police said.

These seven suspects have been transferred to jail after completion of investigation, according to police.

“All seven accused the lynching being confined in a special cell,” jail superintendent said.

