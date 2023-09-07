Court grants 5-day remand of Sohail Shah in missing girl case

KHAIRPUR: A local court granted five days’ physical remand of two accused missing case of a young woman from Ranipur Haveli, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police produced accused Sohail Shah and Riaz Mashori after completion of four days’ physical remand, before the court in the case of 20-year girl Sana Guramani who was allegedly went missing from Sohail Shah’s Haveli in Ranipur.

The court granted five days physical remand of Sohail Shah and Riaz Mashori to police for investigation.

Sana was said to be missing from the Haveli two years ago mysteriously. The police have failed to trace the girl so far.

Reportedly the girl entrusted by her parents to the Ranipur Haveli after a family dispute.

Caretaker CM Sindh Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar, had directed Commissioner Sukkur to inquire into the incident and submit immediate report about the girl.

He has also directed DIG Sukkur to recover the missing girl immediately.

The family of the girl, residing in Mena village, said that their girl was entrusted to the Ranipur Haveli. “We received a phone call from the Haveli and told that our daughter has been missing,” family members said.

“We visited Ranipur Haveli several times but didn’t inform about whereabouts of our girl,” parents said. “We also complained with the police station of Ranipur but they did nothing,” aggrieved family members complained.