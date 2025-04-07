Court grants bail to arrested journalist Farhan Mallick

KARACHI: A local court granted bail petition of journalist Farhan Mallick on Monday in a case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The court of the District and Sessions Judge-East heard the case at city courts complex here.

The court granted bail petition and ordered to submit Rs one lac bail deposit in the court.

Farhan Mallick’s counsel argued to the court that a screenshot could not become a case.

Farhan Mallick was arrested on March 20 in Karachi by the FIA’s cybercrime circle and booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) as well as the Pakistan Penal Code.

The next day, he was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) custody for four days.