Court grants one-day transit remand of Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Judicial magistrate Lahore Rehanul Hassan has granted one-day transit remand of former chief minister Punjab and PTI president Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the transit remand plea was filed by the anti-corruption Lahore hereby the court directed the authorities to present the PTI president on September 18.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a terrorism case shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in Master Plan case.

Elahi was presented before the duty judicial magistrate today a day after he was detained by the ACE. Sources said that Elahi will be moved to Adiala jail from Lahore in the evening.

On Saturday, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab took Pervaiz Elahi into custody a day after ATC had granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

The former Punjab chief minister was re-arrested by ACE team soon after his release from Adiala jail. Pervaiz Elahi will be taken to the ACE headquarters in Lahore by evening, according to officials.

On Friday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a judicial complex attack case.

The PTI president was produced before ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain’s court, where the ATC judge granted bail to the former CM Pervaiz Elahi against a surety bond of Rs 20,000.

The PTI leader was arrested hours after his release from NAB custody on September 1, after the LHC had restricted the authorities from arresting him earlier that same day.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elahi has been arrested and detained repeatedly since the May 9 riots.