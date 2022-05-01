Court grants one day’s police remand of Rashid Shafique

ATTOCK: A local court granted one day’s remand of Sheikh Rashid Shafique to police, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police had earlier produced Rashid Shafique, a nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, in the court of duty judge Mushtaq Janjua in Attock.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was arrested on Sunday from Islamabad airport by a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Shafique was arrested from Islamabad airport as soon as he returned after performing Umrah. He was nominated in a case filed against PTI leaders in Faisalabad.

PTI workers staged a protest outside the local court against the arrest.

Sheikh Rasheed while commenting on the matter said that he along with Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and others are also booked in the case in which his nephew has been arrested by FIA.

“The government is resorting to vengeance and they will arrest multiple PTI leaders ahead of Imran Khan’s long march towards Islamabad at the end of May,” he said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah today said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed could be arrested if evidence pointed out to their involvement in sloganeering at Masjid e Nabvi (SAW).

“No one will be spared in this matter and law will take its course,” the law minister said while speaking to ARY NEWS.

