Court grants physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A local court granted three days’ physical remand of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti to the anti-corruption police, ARY News reported on Monday.

Earlier, Muhammad Khan Bhatti was produced in the court of senior civil judge Tasnim Ijaz. Anti-corruption police had pleaded for five days’ physical to the court.

Counsel Manzoor Warraich said the FIR registered in the anti-corruption after prior investigation. The lawyer claimed that the case has been filed on political grounds.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab recently said that Mr Bhatti was arrested in Quetta on Thursday.

ACE Director General in a statement said that Bhatti was trying to leave the country via Iran border when he was arrested by police.

Mr Bhatti has been wanted in a Rs800 million corruption case registered by the ACE.

Earlier it was reported that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested from Sindh’s Matiari district. Later, his house in Gujranwala was also raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

