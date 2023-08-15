Court grants physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat graft case

LAHORE: An accountability court granted physical remand of former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat graft case till Monday, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi in the corruption case being heard by Judge Shehzad Kyani.

Prosecutor Waris Janjua said that 72 billion rupees development projects were approved for two constituencies of Gujrat district. Elahi approved the projects as chief minister of the province.

“Moonis Ilahi fixed kicks back in these projects,” the prosecutor said. “The money was paid before completion of these projects,” he said.

“Within a week heavy amount were paid for all these projects,” he added.

Defence counsel Amjad Pervaiz pleaded to the court to grant permission for home food and medicines to Elahi. “He is already being given home food and medicines,” prosecutor said.

Counsel Amjad Pervaiz also sought the court to grant permission to Elahi for meeting with his wife, son and his lawyer.

The court granted physical remand of the former chief minister till Monday and ordered to produce him before the court on August 21.