Court grants remand of 18 more suspects in Sialkot lynching case

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted remand of 18 more suspects in Sialkot lynching incident, ARY News reported.

The police produced 18 accused in the ATC seeking their physical remand. The court approved the police plea and granted 15 days’ physical remand of the suspects.

The court also directed the police to produce the accused in court on December 28.

It is to be mentioned here that the ATC had earlier granted physical remand of 34 suspects in the Sialkot lynching incident, who played central role in the brutal murder of a Sri Lankan national and factory manager Priyantha Kumara.

Police had registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot.

The FIR was lodged against 800 to 900 unidentified people at Uggoki police station under sections of terrorism, attempt to murder, plot to murder, desecration of a human body and other sections.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!