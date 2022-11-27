Court grants two days’ physical remand of Azam Swati to FIA

ISLAMABAD: A local court granted two days’ physical remand of Senator Azam Swati to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The FIA arrested the PTI senator, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions and was produced before the judicial magistrate today.

The investigation agency sought eight days’ physical remand of Senator Swati from duty judge Waqas Ahmed Raja.

The FIA prosecutor and PTI’s Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry advocate appeared before the court.

The Judge earlier reserved his decision over the FIA plea for physical remand of Azam Swati. Later, the judicial magistrate granted two days’ physical remand of Swati to the FIA.

FIA has also written a letter to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and formally inform him about arrest of Azam Swati, a member of the upper house of the Parliament.

The copy of the FIR against Swati has also been sent with the letter. “Senator Azam Swati has been arrested on November 27 after permission from the competent authority,” the senate chairman informed in the letter.

